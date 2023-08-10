Quake II "remastered" confirmed and released

Bethesda didn't manage to keep the enhanced version of Quake a secret before it was officially announced and released during 2021's QuakeCon, so it wasn't especially surprising when rumours of something similar happening to Quake II started making the rounds a few months ago. Well, history has as expected repeated itself.

This year's QuakeCon has kicked off by confirming and launching a "remastered" version of Quake II on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Just like the original's upgrade, this version isn't just a prettier and better sounding Quake II with all of its expansions. It also includes a brand new expansion consisting of 28 campaign levels and a Deathmatch map made by the Wolfenstein: The New Order developers at Machine Games.

Top this with improved artificial intelligence, restored animations, the inclusion of the Nintendo 64 version and everything else highlighted here and in the trailer below, and it seems like both fans and new players are in for a treat. Especially if you're a Game Pass member, as this new Quake II is available there right now.