Quake gets full PS5 and Xbox Series S/X support

Quake turned 25 years old last month and this was celebrated by Bethesda and Id Software with a brand new remaster of the game including expansions and even new content developed by the Swedish studio Machine Games (Wolfenstein series). It was released for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and the latter two could of course be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X thanks to backwards compatibility.

Now a proper version for the new consoles has been announced and released that runs in 4K and 120 FPS. If you play on Xbox, you will also get Play Anywhere (buy one version, play for both Xbox and PC) and cross-saves so you can continue playing your Xbox One save file if you already started the classic adventure.

Check out our review where we explain that this is a remaster you simply cannot miss out on.

If you want to upgrade your game from PlayStation 4 or Xbox One to current-gen, here's how to do this:

Upgrade Quake from Xbox One to Xbox Series S/X:

The Xbox Series X and Series S will use Microsoft's Smart Delivery system to upgrade eligible games automatically.

Upgrade from Playstation 4 to Playstation 5:

Method 1: Via the Game Hub

• Navigate to the Games menu on the Playstation 5 home screen and select the Quake game hub

• Select the (...) overflow menu and select "PS5|Full|Quake PS5 Upgrade"

• The Playstation 5 version will start downloading

• You will receive a system notification after the Playstation 5 version has installed

• Once the Playstation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a "Play Game" button on the game hub