Quake Champions is celebrating the series' 25th anniversary by bringing back a classic map

2021 sure is a big year for gaming anniversaries. This year Sonic celebrates his 30th, Donkey Kong turns 40, and The Legend of Zelda series is blowing out 35 birthday candles. Another game series that has a milestone birthday this year is Quake which was released on June 22, 1996, and has recently turned 25. To celebrate this occasion, the latest outing in the series Quake Champions has added a classic map and several retro weapon skins.

The classic map is known as The Dark Room and it was the sixth and final deathmatch map in the original Quake. Fans are sure to find this nostalgic, as the map has blocky and unrefined textures just like it did back in 1996. The legacy weapon skins can be found for the Tribolt, Super Nail Gun, and Railgun and there are also pink shaders available for each Champion and weapon. Along with these old-school additions, several bug fixes and improvements have been implemented as part of an extensive summer update.

You can read more about the new update here.