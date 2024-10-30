Quadrant is exiting the Halo Championship Series

HQ

Despite being backed by McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, esports organisation Quadrant has mostly been known for its position in competitive Halo esports over the years. However, this won't be the case in the future, as now Quadrant affirms its plans to exit the Halo Championship Series and Halo esports.

In a statement posted on X, CEO Jamie MacLaurin says: "As of today, Quadrant announces that we are departing the Halo Championship Series and wider direct involvement in esports to continue with full focus on our exciting mission of being a brand rooted at the intersection of motorsport culture, fashion and creative content."

With this change in mind, it's unclear where/if Quadrant will focus its esports effort in the future.