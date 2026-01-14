QNX's new sound system playback could save car makers up to $98 per vehicle

HQ

CES is the heart of revolutionary tech, and while hovering vehicles and ping-pong playing robots might draw the eye, there's still plenty of exciting stuff going on under the hood. In particular, we caught up with John Pellicio, product marketing director at QNX to talk about how what may look like a small change to car sound can make some big savings.

"So the cheaper piece comes from the fact that many vehicles now are moving away from an architecture where there's a bunch of small processors, right?" he explained. "There's single-purpose things. One thing runs the lights. One thing runs the brakes. One thing runs the audio. And they're moving towards centralized processing units... They come from companies like Qualcomm or AMD or NVIDIA or Mediatek. Once you have a chip like that that's running a bunch of things in your car, the ability to do digital signal processing for sound inside an amplifier becomes redundant."

"I can take that DSP out and just run it inside the system on chip. Our research says that that probably saves the car maker somewhere between $22 and $98 per vehicle," Pellicio continued. Once you have that saving, it can go into a multitude of factors, like adding in new features. QNX has worked with Bose and Dolby Atmos to deliver a great sound quality in a car, just without using an old method. If you want to hear more about the additional features you could get, check out our full interview below: