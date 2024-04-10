Qi'ra is confirmed to appear in Star Wars Outlaws

HQ

Yesterday, we got our first look at the story for Star Wars Outlaws, the upcoming open-world adventure where we'll be living out our scoundrel dreams in a galaxy far, far, away. A lot of new characters, lore, and more are being created for the game, but as it is Star Wars, we're sure to see some famous faces, too.

According to Game Informer, Qi'ra of Crimson Dawn will be making an appearance in the game. You'll most likely remember her from when Emilia Clarke played her in Solo: A Star Wars Story. It is currently unknown whether she'll be returning to voice the character in the game.

While Qi'ra might not be the biggest name in Star Wars, it's good to still see characters that connect the game to the wider universe without Ubisoft having to do the acrobatics required to have major characters appear in stories that can't have anything too serious happen to them.