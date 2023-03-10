QHD meets 240Hz on AOC AGON's latest monitor

HQ

The gaming monitor industry is packed full of devices that each offer incrementally different things. There has been a trend as of late to see devices made to a QHD (2K/1440p) quality but with the ability to also be really smooth with super high refresh rates, and that is precisely what AOC's wonderfully named new monitor brings to the table.

Known as the AOC AGON AG275QZN, this monitor features a 27-inch, 2560x1440p panel that can reach a refresh rate of 240Hz, all while having a response time as low as 0.5 ms when using the right set up (with a 1 ms response time usually). It uses a VA panel type and is HDR 400 certified, and to see whether it's a monitor you should be keeping an eye out for, we've had the opportunity to share some thoughts as part of the latest episode of Quick Look.

Catch the video below, for some extra thoughts and opinions on what this monitor brings to the table.