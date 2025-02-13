Qatar threatens to withdraw all investments in France, including PSG, after Nasser Al Khelaïfi got "falsely indicted"

HQ

Qatar, the Middle-East country which in 2012 acquired the French club Paris St-Germain, hoping to turn it into Europe's best football club (bringing in Mbappé, Neymar, Messi...), has threatened to stop all investments in France, including PSG, after Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president, was accused of complicity in abuse of power and vote-buying by the French justice.

This morning, French news agency AFP reported that Al-Khelaïfi had been indicted on February 5 on charges of "complicity in vote-buying and violation of freedom of voting" and "complicity in abuse of power to the detriment of SCA Lagardère". The vote in question happened in 2018, when Qatar changed their votes in a power struggles within the Lagardère club, whose president Arnaud Lagardère is suspect of fraud.

According to RMC Sport, this has caused "irritation" in Doha, and they are threatening to make the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) withdraw all of their investments in France (including Paris Saint-Germain and the TV channel beIN Sports). Apparently, they describe it as "pure abuse".

"The Qataris are fed up with all this abuse. False prosecutions, blackmail, daily criticism, blaming others for their total incompetence, all the problems in France are their fault, every time they try to help it is apparently for 'soft power', it is pure abuse and everyone has had enough", said a source close to the government to RMC.