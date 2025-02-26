Qatar pauses support for Syria amid uncertainty over United States sanctions

HQ

Qatar's financial assistance to Syria's new rulers has hit a roadblock, as concerns over U.S. sanctions delay a critical salary increase for public sector workers, according to four sources (via Reuters).

Sources indicate that while Qatar, a wealthy ally of the United States, had committed to helping fund the raise, the country's uncertainty over whether such transfers would breach sanctions has left the economy in limbo.

Despite a U.S. exemption allowing for limited transactions with Syria's government, Qatar is hesitant to act without clearer guidelines, especially regarding payments through Syria's central bank.

The economic situation in Syria, already fragile from years of war, is further strained, with many Syrians living in poverty. Although Qatar has sent aid in the form of energy shipments, it has yet to proceed with salary support. For now, it remains to be seen how this uncertainty will affect Syria's recovery.