Qatar Open schedule for Tuesday: What times does Alcaraz play today?

The Qatar Open continues on Tuesday round of 32, which will include Carlos Alcaraz's first game since lifting the Australian Open last month. The previous day, the tournament started with victories for Daniil Medveded, Arthur Fils, Valentin Royer, Jakub Mensik, and Alexei Popyrin.

Jannik Sinner, also in his first match after the Grand Slam in Melbourne, defeated Tomas Macha 6-1, 6-4, and will face Popyrin on Wednesday. These were the results for Monday's games at the Qatar Open (round of 32):



Alexei Popyrin defeated Mubarak Shannan Zayid (6-0, 6-2)



Valentin Royer defeated Pierre‑Hugues Herbert (6-0, 6-3)



Daniil Medvedev defeated Juncheng Shang (6-4, 6-2)



Jakub Mensik defeated Jan Choinski (6-7, 6-2, 6-4)



Arthur Fils defeated Kamil Majchrzak (6-7, 6-3, 6-4)



Jannik Sinner defeated Tomas Machac (6-1, 6-4)



Qatar Open matches on Tuesday

And these are the matches for today, Tuesday, February 17, following the withdrawals of Alexander Bublik and Jaume Munar:



Mehdi Echargui vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (11:30 CET)



Márton Fucsovics vs Hady Habib (11:30 CET)



Pablo Carreño Busta vs Quentin Halys (11:30 CET)



Shintaro Mochizuki vs Karen Khachanov (12:40 CET)



Zhang Zhizhen vs Roberto Carballés Baena (12:40 CET)



Jiří Lehečka vs Jenson Brooksby (12:40 CET)



Ugo Humbert vs Fábián Marozsán (13:50 CET)



Zizou Bergs vs Geoffrey Mpetshi Perricard (13:50 CET)



Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech (17:30 CET)



Jesper de Jong vs Andrey Rublev (18:40 CET)



Bear in mind that, except for the games at 11:30, the other matches may start later, but not sooner than the specified time, including Alcaraz's match, not before 17:30 CET, 16:30 GMT.