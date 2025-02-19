Qatar Open quarter-finals: all games played on Thursday in Doha with Alcaraz, Rublev, Medvedev...

HQ

Qatar Open, men's outdoor hard court tournament upgraded this year to a ATP 500 tour (it previously was only 250 ATP points since its inception in 1993) has reached the quarter-finals. They will be played on Thursday, February 20, and we have the eight finalists, with the final on Saturday. Well, almost all of them.

Carlos Alcaraz is among those, after defeating Italian Luca Nardi, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 ("in the second set, he started to play like the World No. 1", said Alcaraz, who recently won). But don't expect to see Novak Djokovic, who fell to Matteo Berrettini.

At the time of writing, Berrettini is still playing against Tallon Griekspoor for the final QF spot, with each one claiming one set in tiebreak.

Thursday should be an interesting day for tennis fans, with games throughout the whole day:



Andrey Rublev vs. Álex de Miñaur: 12:30 CET, 11:30 GMT



Félix Auger-Aliassime vs. Daniil Medvédev: 13:40 CET, 12:40 GMT



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiří Lehečka: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT



Berrettini or Griekspoor vs. Jack Draper: 16:40 CET, 15:40 GMT

