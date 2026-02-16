Qatar Open begins today: main matches to watch Monday and Tuesday with Sinner and Alcaraz

HQ

After the conclussion of the ATP 500 tournaments last week, with Ben Shelton and Alex de Miñaur adding new titles in Dallas and Rotterdam, the focus shifts to Qatar for the Qatar TotelEnergies Open in Doha, starting today Monday and ending next Saturday February 21.

It will be the first tournament since the Australian Open for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Last year, Alcaraz was defeated in the quarterfinals in Doha by Jiri Lehecka. Andrey Rublev defeated Jack Draper in the 2025 final in Doha.

Jannik Sinner will start his tournament today, facing the Czech player Tomas Machac not before 17:30 CET, 16:30 GMT today. Today will also be the day for the debut of the fourth and sixth seeds, Daniil Medvedev facing Shang Juncheng, Jakub Mensik facing the British Jan Choinski, in round of 32 matches.

Tomorrow Tuesday February 17 round of 32 continues, with the debut of Carlos Alcaraz against Arthur Rinderknech, third seed Alexander Bublik vs. Pablo Carreño, fifth seed Andrey Rublev vs. Jesper de Jong, and seventh seed Karen Khachanov vs. Jaume Munar. Times for Tuesday games are still to be announced.