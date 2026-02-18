Qatar Open 2026: matches for Alcaraz and Sinner on Wednesday and full schedule

HQ

Action in Doha continues on Wednesday with round of 16, and for those who make it into the final on Saturday February 20, there will be daily matches. All eyes are set on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who passed their first round matches, and could meet in the final, but before that there are still a few rounds to go, starting with round of 16 today.

The World No. 1 and 2 will have the evening schedule. Sinner defeated Thomas Machac on Monday and Alcaraz defeated Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday, in straight sets, but taken to a tight tie-break in the second. Andrey Rublev, winner last year in Doha, Daniil Medvedev and Jakub Mensik are the top players remaining in the competition.

This is the schedule for today's tennis matches in Qatar. Remember that except for the match at 11:30, the other matches may start later, but not sooner than the specified time.

Qatar Open round of 16 matches on Wednesday February 17:



Márton Fucsovics vs. Karen Khachanov: 11:30 CET, 10:30 GMT



Arthur Fils vs. Quentin Halys: 12:40 CET, 11:40 GMT



Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: 13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT



Jiri Lehecka vs. Zizou Bergs: 13:30 CET, 12:30 GMT



Fábián Marozsán vs. Andrey Rublev: 15:00 CET, 14.00 GMT



Jakub Mensik vs. Zhang Zhizhen: 16:30 CET, 15:30 GMT



Alexei Popyrin vs. Jannik Sinner: 17:30 CET, 16:30 GMT



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Valentin Royer: 18:40 CET, 17:40 GMT

