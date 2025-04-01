QA manager talks of the "magic" of being able to play The Last of Us Part II on PS4

HQ

The Last of Us: Part II was, to say the least, controversial at launch. The narrative decisions or the crunch suffered by the workers in the middle of the pandemic were some of the most talked about among players and fans of the first title. The shadow of this one was gigantic and it is usually said that second parts were never good. But we witnessed an unparalleled technical feat. Optimisation for a console in its last moments of life was something that surprised many.

At DevGAMM in Gdańsk we were able to talk to Gabby Llanillo, currently QA Lead at Krafton/PUBG Studios, who was on the QA team for The Last of Us Part II and Valorant. "Of course, The Last of Us 2 was my dream project, because The Last of Us is my favourite game of all time," says Gabby in the interview. "Optimising a game like The Last of Us Part II for PS4 was a magical feat. People still couldn't believe it would work on something like that."

We all know that PlayStation 4 was squeezed to the max for its last stage with games like The Last of Us: Part II, Red Dead Redemption II or God of War, and it's something we still miss in its successor. We hope to see more anecdotes about the QA of big titles, because it unveils a world that is not very well known.

To find out how this unknown world works from the inside, you can watch the full interview with subs below.