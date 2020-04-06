PvP is coming to Darkest Dungeon

Last Wednesday was April Fools, so when Red Hook Studios published a post about their acclaimed RPG Darkest Dungeon on Twitter saying: "Happy April 1st - Enjoy this sneak peek of our upcoming DLC!", many fans thought it was just another playful joke, you know, on a playful day.

It turns out, however, that this post was not a joke. The studio tweeted again the next day, stating that: "We weren't joking" as there will be a new DLC called The Butcher's Circus coming in May, complete with a link to the Steam page.

According to the developer, players can enjoy "intense PVP arena battles against your friends and enemies alike", new locations, ranks, and new gladiatorial trinkets, etc.

Darkest Dungeon landed all the way back in 2016 and the game's smart approach to turn-based combat has since been replicated by a number of copycats. It's out now on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One, and you can read our review right here if you'd like to know more.