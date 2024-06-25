PVKK shows off with a charming trailer filled with gun smoke

Tell me someone who doesn't love pulling levers, turning dials and clicking buttons, something that seems to be in abundance in the German simulator Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant. The game with by far the most charming name in a long time.

In PVKK you are stationed in a bunker from where you control a colossal cannon that defends an unnamed autocratic regime from invasion.

In addition to shooting down unwanted invaders, you're also forced to maintain the cannon and the bunker's many different parts, as well as being given the opportunity to pimp your little crib with various upgrades.

Check out the charming trailer below, and already now the game is available to wishlist on Steam. Whether there will be a console release is not yet clear.

Do you think this looks like fun?