Puzzle-adventure Sky Beneath defies gravity in a new trailer

Finnish Mindhaven Games has released a new trailer of its upcoming "gravity-defying puzzle adventure" Sky Beneath. The trick here is that walls can become floors, and ceilings can become walls. The protagonist is Cassie, who is a scavenger seeking salvage in abandoned mining facilities.

So far Sky Beneath seems to be coming to PC (Steam) in 2021, but according to Muropaketti the game is also coming to "consoles" as well.