Puzzle Quest 3 has just been announced, will launch sometime in 2021

505 Games has just revealed that Puzzle Quest 3 will launch sometime in 2021. No exact release date has been revealed for the free-to-play puzzler, but it is planned to launch on mobile devices and PC. You can check out a teaser trailer for the game above.

Puzzle World 3 is said to include 'deep RPG' mechanics within its intense 1v1 battles. It will also be the first game within the series to feature a full 3D world. Its story takes place 500 years after the 2007 original and sees you venture to Etheria to "discover the meaning behind the ancient Red Dragon's dying words."

Steve Fawkner, CEO and Creative Lead at Infinity Plus Two, said: "The vision for this latest project has been years in the making, and like any good Puzzle Quest game, it's a delicate balance of gameplay, story, and strategic puzzle-solving while introducing something unexpected that will appeal to both old and new fans. We can't wait to share PQ3."