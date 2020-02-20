Puzzle platformer Dodo Peak set to release on Switch

Dansk
Developer Moving Pieces Interactive has announced that its publishing partnership with Screenwave Media will help in bringing the Apple Arcade puzzle-platform adventure Dodo Peak to Nintendo's hybrid console. The game, which features 50 levels of platforming charm, sets the player out in the metaphorical shoes of a Dodo to rescue the titular bird's many children from dangerous peak hights.
Dodo Peak is set to release on Switch this summer.
