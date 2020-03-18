Puzzle adventure I Am Dead announced

Developer Hollow Ponds and publisher Annapurna Interactive could reveal its next game yesterday. I Am Dead is a puzzle adventure where the player steps into the shoes of museum curator Morris Lupton who, despite being a professional in the art world, has just died. Players will navigate the afterlife alongside Lupton's dog Sparky, who is equally as dead, to save the duo's afterlife home from a volcanic eruption.

The game will have players solve mysteries, help ghosts out and save the day, one puzzle at a time. The game is set to release on PC (via Steam) and Switch later this year. Take a look at the announcement trailer below.