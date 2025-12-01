Puzzle adventure game Mystery of Silence hits Steam next week

Ayose Trujillo, indie developer also known as Making Enemies, is ready to take us on an evocative point-and-click mystery adventure in a few days. On December 9th, and thanks to the help of Devilish Games, he will release his first game on Steam: Mystery of Silence.

Mystery of Silence is considered as the first instalment of the Scholar Adventure saga in which we will accompany a young writer named William on a journey in search of inspiration to write his first work. His journey will lead him to an isolated abbey whose monks have taken a vow of silence. What begins as a simple literary quest soon turns into a disturbing mystery: within the walls of the monastery lies a secret that should never have been revealed.

Developed with PowerQuest and inspired by 90's adventure games, Mystery of Silence combines a dark and detailed pixel art style with a darkly humorous narrative. Exploring mystery shrouded environments, solving clever puzzles and making use of an assortment of objects to unravel the secrets of the abbey.

And if you want to check out Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence for yourself, remember there's a demo available on Steam and a trailer, which you can watch below.