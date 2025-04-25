Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S shows its first trailer for Nintendo Switch 2

The excitement of the moment has clouded our vision a bit. When we receive so much news about different video games, we always forget one that we'd like to highlight. With the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2, many titles have announced their arrival on the new console, and Sega has taken the opportunity to announce Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, an updated version of Puyo Puyo Tetris.

The news has come to us via YouTube, where they have uploaded a launch trailer, announcing its exclusive arrival on Nintendo Switch 2 on the same day of the console's release, June 5 this year. This title combines Puyo Puyo and Tetris, with different levels and different rules to enjoy it.

The main additions are a local and online multiplayer mode with a total of 40 playable characters, including Sonic, with their own unique abilities. There is a "Puyo Tetris Doubles" mode, to compete in two-on-two battles with a single board to combine in different combos. There is an Adventure mode or a mode to compete with other players up to four players.

The title will be priced at £34.99/€39.99 and is already available for pre-order on Nintendo eShop. You can watch the launch trailer below.