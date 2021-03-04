Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's latest update adds four new characters and cross-generation multiplayer on PlayStation consoles

Its the third free update to be rolled out for the puzzler.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is the game that just keeps on giving. Back in January, the game added SEGA mascot Sonic the Hedgehog as a playable character, and last month it added a new Colour Blind setting and a handful of tracks and characters. The game has now rolled out its third free update and this one includes four new playable characters, four new songs, and cross-generational multiplayer for those playing on PlayStation platforms.

You can check out the full list of new additions below:

Four New Characters


  • Harpy (voiced by Risa Taneda)

  • Ragnus (voiced by Akira Miki)

  • Legamunt (voiced by Yuuki Ishikari)

  • Rozatte (voiced by Shuusaku Shirakawa)

Cross-Generation Multiplayer - PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users can now play together online. Various leaderboards are now also shared between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Four New Songs


  • "Koisuru Saikyou Kakutou Joou" from Puyo Puyo!!'s Rulue battle

  • "Puyo! Boss Manzai (Demo from Puyopuyo)" from Puyo Puyo!!'s boss skit

  • "Lets! Saishuu Puyo Shoubu!" from Puyo Puyo 7's last boss battle

  • "Escape from the City - Cash Cash RMX" from Sonic Generations

Spectator Mode - A "Spectator Mode" has been added to watch online "VS" and "Skill Battle" matches.

Super Spicy Difficulty - "Super Spicy" bosses are even more difficult than the already difficulty "Spicy" bosses, but defeating them has a high chance of earning you a high level item card.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

