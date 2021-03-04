Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's latest update adds four new characters and cross-generation multiplayer on PlayStation consoles

You're watching Advertisements

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is the game that just keeps on giving. Back in January, the game added SEGA mascot Sonic the Hedgehog as a playable character, and last month it added a new Colour Blind setting and a handful of tracks and characters. The game has now rolled out its third free update and this one includes four new playable characters, four new songs, and cross-generational multiplayer for those playing on PlayStation platforms.

You can check out the full list of new additions below:

Four New Characters





Harpy (voiced by Risa Taneda)



Ragnus (voiced by Akira Miki)



Legamunt (voiced by Yuuki Ishikari)



Rozatte (voiced by Shuusaku Shirakawa)



Cross-Generation Multiplayer - PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users can now play together online. Various leaderboards are now also shared between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Four New Songs





"Koisuru Saikyou Kakutou Joou" from Puyo Puyo!!'s Rulue battle



"Puyo! Boss Manzai (Demo from Puyopuyo)" from Puyo Puyo!!'s boss skit



"Lets! Saishuu Puyo Shoubu!" from Puyo Puyo 7's last boss battle



"Escape from the City - Cash Cash RMX" from Sonic Generations



Spectator Mode - A "Spectator Mode" has been added to watch online "VS" and "Skill Battle" matches.

Super Spicy Difficulty - "Super Spicy" bosses are even more difficult than the already difficulty "Spicy" bosses, but defeating them has a high chance of earning you a high level item card.

