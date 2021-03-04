Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's latest update adds four new characters and cross-generation multiplayer on PlayStation consoles

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is the game that just keeps on giving. Back in January, the game added SEGA mascot Sonic the Hedgehog as a playable character, and last month it added a new Colour Blind setting and a handful of tracks and characters. The game has now rolled out its third free update and this one includes four new playable characters, four new songs, and cross-generational multiplayer for those playing on PlayStation platforms.
You can check out the full list of new additions below:
Four New Characters
Cross-Generation Multiplayer - PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users can now play together online. Various leaderboards are now also shared between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Four New Songs
Spectator Mode - A "Spectator Mode" has been added to watch online "VS" and "Skill Battle" matches.
Super Spicy Difficulty - "Super Spicy" bosses are even more difficult than the already difficulty "Spicy" bosses, but defeating them has a high chance of earning you a high level item card.
