Updating a five-year-old game to be an exclusive launch title for a brand new console is a strange business model, but Sega has once again mixed colourful blocks and jelly blobs to deliver a revamped version of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on Nintendo Switch 2. As mentioned, the title is basically from 2020, and with its focus on puzzle solving of various kinds, the game quickly became a beloved adventure for all those who like to mix clever thinking with reflex-quick dexterity.

For those interested in what the game contains, you can still read our review from five years ago, in which we explain what was, and is, good about this refined sequel even back then. To be honest, there isn't much that is new in this particular version, titled Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S.

Everything that was good in 2020 is still there in 2025, and the only real addition is a new game mode where you can play two against two on a shared playing field. In my opinion, this game mode is nothing to write home about. Sure, playing with a friend can lead to some chaotic moments when you have to agree on where to place your blocks and blobby figures, but overall it's a game mode that creates more irritation than actual gaming enjoyment. I wouldn't recommend choosing this over actually playing against each other (with your own board), and since Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 already has a well-built multiplayer mode, "Puyo Tetris Double" feels more like a shrug than an exciting expansion or a lovable extension of the basic concept.

If you already have the original, there is simply no reason to buy Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, at least not if you don't absolutely have to play it on your new Nintendo machine. As already mentioned, Sega's decision to make this a console exclusive is a strange one, as it should have been a free update for all formats. The business model certainly does not prevent the base game from still being entertaining, but since this review specifically concerns the Switch 2 version, it's difficult to give it an extraordinarily high rating.

It should be noted, however, that you can use the mouse control on your Nintendo Switch 2 to place your blocks, and a second player can also use the same control option to point where their companion should focus on the screen, which can certainly be helpful if, for example, you want to teach a child to do digital puzzles. However, the fact that I feel compelled to even mention this trivial thing, which doesn't really add anything noteworthy for the average person, is just a sign of how little new content this "updated" version actually contains.

If you haven't already purchased this colourful adventure, there's definitely a case for buying it, but for veterans, it's perfectly fine to stick with the version you already have without feeling like you're missing out on anything worth writing home about.