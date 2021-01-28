Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is arriving late to the party on PC on March 23, 2021

The puzzler originally launched on all current consoles in December.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

SEGA has just revealed that the PC version of its competitive puzzler Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will launch March 23, 2021. The game originally launched on PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on December 8, so the wait hasn't been nearly as long this time for the PC version as it was with the originally Puyo Puyo Tetris. With the original game, PC gamers had to wait almost a year to be able to enjoy its combination of iconic puzzles titles.

We were able to review Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 when it launched in December and we said: "If you do not have the original Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is a really entertaining puzzle game that will last for years, especially in local multiplayer." You can read our review of the game here.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Related texts

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2Score

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

The two classic puzzle franchises have collided once more, but does the sequel add enough to warrant your attention?



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy