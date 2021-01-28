Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is arriving late to the party on PC on March 23, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

SEGA has just revealed that the PC version of its competitive puzzler Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will launch March 23, 2021. The game originally launched on PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on December 8, so the wait hasn't been nearly as long this time for the PC version as it was with the originally Puyo Puyo Tetris. With the original game, PC gamers had to wait almost a year to be able to enjoy its combination of iconic puzzles titles.

We were able to review Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 when it launched in December and we said: "If you do not have the original Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is a really entertaining puzzle game that will last for years, especially in local multiplayer." You can read our review of the game here.