Putin's alleged daughter comes out: "My life is ruined", according to Bild

Luiza Rozova is allegedly Russian president Vladimir Putin's daughter, and she has now written about her life in a public Telegram channel, according to German Bild, and reported by Finnish YLE.

Luiza Rozova was born in Saint Petersburg back in 2003. She refused to give an interview to Bild, but allowed Bild's journalist to take a peek at her Telegram. According to Bild, this Telegram channel is Luiza Rozova's only way to make a protest against her alleged father. But Bild also mentions, that Rozova doesn't directly mention Putin in her texts.

Rozova: "It reminds me every day about who I was born as, and who ruined my life. A man who has taken millions of lives, and destroyed mine."

According to Bild, Luiza Rozova has stated, that she can't spend time in Saint Petersburg. She lives in Paris, and has graduated from an art school. She is known for her skills as a DJ and as a fashion designer. Luiza Rozova is allegedly Putin's third daughter, and the mother is allegedly Svetlana Krivonogikh.

According to Bild, Luiza Rozova has strongly condemned the war in Ukraine in her Instagram page.