Putin warns of response to Ukrainian strikes in call with Trump

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In a lengthy phone call for one hour and 15 minutes with United States President Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin reportedly stated that Russia would be forced to retaliate following Ukrainian attacks on its strategic air fleet.

"We discussed the attack on Russia's docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace," Trump said on social media.

While both sides continue to exchange proposals in ongoing negotiations, Moscow has accused Kyiv of escalating the conflict. Trump, who reiterated his support for peace efforts, said the conversation also touched on Iran and broader global tensions.