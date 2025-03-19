English
Putin trolls Trump, ceasefire pledge falls apart within hours

Russian strike hits Ukrainian power plant despite energy ceasefire agreement.

HQ

A Ukrainian city plunged into darkness Tuesday night as a Russian bomb struck its energy infrastructure—just hours after Vladimir Putin assured Donald Trump he would halt such attacks for 30 days.

The strike, reported in Slovyansk, followed a two-and-a-half-hour phone call between the two leaders, during which Putin ostensibly agreed to a temporary ceasefire on energy targets.

Despite the Kremlin's claim that Putin had immediately given the Russian military the appropriate command, the attack raises fresh doubts about Moscow's commitment to de-escalation.

The White House, which had touted the agreement as a step toward broader peace talks, has yet to respond to the apparent violation. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Vladimir Putin // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesRussiaUkraine


