Putin shrugs off latest US sanctions on Russian oil giants

Russian President Vladimir Putin just dismissed the new United States sanctions targeting Russia's largest oil companies, signaling that the measures would have limited immediate impact on the economy. The move, intended to push Moscow toward a ceasefire in Ukraine, prompted shifts in global energy trade, with major buyers temporarily pausing purchases. Putin warned that any supply disruptions could hurt global markets, while insisting that Russia would respond decisively to long-range strikes. The sanctions underscore a renewed United States effort to squeeze Russian finances amid the ongoing and intensifying conflict. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!