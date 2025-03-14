Putin seeks revisions to United States ceasefire proposal

HQ

Under growing international scrutiny, Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautiously welcomed the United States' proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine but insists that key details must be addressed before any agreement is reached (via Reuters).

While Moscow claims to support the idea in principle, Putin emphasised that any truce must lead to a stable and lasting peace, addressing the root causes of the conflict, and not merely serve as a temporary pause in hostilities.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Putin of stalling negotiations and rejecting the plan behind closed doors. Diplomatic efforts continue, with United States envoys in Moscow seeking common ground.