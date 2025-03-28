Putin proposes temporary administration for Ukraine to facilitate peace

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested establishing a temporary administration in Ukraine, claiming it would provide legitimacy for future elections and peace agreements, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

The proposal aligns with Moscow's long-standing assertion that Kyiv's leadership lacks authority. The Kremlin's call for a settlement also coincides with United States and European diplomatic maneuvers, though skepticism remains over Russia's true intentions.

While Washington maintains that Ukraine's governance is a matter for its own people, Putin emphasized his support for a peaceful resolution, so long as it serves Russian interests. For now, it remains to be seen how the West and Kyiv will respond to this latest proposal.