Putin proposes ceasefire along current front lines in Ukraine conflict

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly offered to cease military operations along the existing front line in Ukraine, signaling a potential shift in the ongoing conflict (according to Financial Times).

Sources close to the matter suggest that this proposal was made during a recent meeting between Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg. The Russian leader is said to have indicated a willingness to abandon claims to contested regions in Ukraine.

This is an offer that could pave the way for peace discussions with United States President Donald Trump. While this gesture marks a significant step, the details of the offer remain somewhat unclear. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.