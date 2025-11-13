Putin preparing "big war" in Europe by 2029, Zelensky warns

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is preparing for a large-scale conflict in Europe as early as 2029 or 2030. He highlights that Moscow continues to expand its military production, signaling a desire to extend the ongoing war and potentially launch new operations on the European continent.

Zelensky urges Western allies to increase pressure on Russia, noting that sanctions, weapons deliveries, and negotiations so far have not deterred the Kremlin. He stresses the importance of reducing Russia's resources, particularly through restrictions on energy exports, to limit Moscow's ability to fund future military campaigns.

The warnings coincide with assessments from European defence and intelligence officials that Moscow may target Moldova, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia next, following its invasion of Ukraine. NATO has been urged to enhance readiness, with exercises and rapid-reaction forces deployed to reinforce the alliance's eastern flank in preparation for potential aggression.

Analysts point to a timeline where Russia could become combat-ready by 2027-2030, depending on the outcome of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Zelensky's message emphasizes that preventive measures and coordinated NATO action will be crucial to counter any future threat, as Europe faces a long-term challenge from Moscow's strategic ambitions.