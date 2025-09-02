Putin praises Xi for warm reception in China

HQ

The latest news on China and Russia . Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude on Tuesday to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the cordial reception he received during his visit to China this week (you can learn more about the visit here and here).

Speaking at a meeting, Putin described Xi as a "dear friend" and emphasized the strong and strategic partnership between the two nations. The Russian leader noted that interactions between delegations underscored exceptional Russia-China relations.

"Dear friend, both I and the entire Russian delegation are pleased to meet once again with our Chinese friends and colleagues. Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China relations, which are at an unprecedentedly high level," Putin said.