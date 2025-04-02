Putin orders largest military draft in years amid ongoing ceasefire talks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russian President Vladimir Putin has initiated the conscription of 160,000 men into the army, marking the largest draft in over a decade, despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine, state media reported.

The draft, effective from April 1 through July 15, will see Russian citizens aged 18 to 30 summoned for military service, casting doubt on Russia's commitment to peace, as it appears to reinforce Moscow's military stance rather than seek de-escalation.

As Ukraine's officials warn of further offensives in the war-torn regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia, the conscription could signal that Russia plans to strengthen its military efforts on the ground. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.