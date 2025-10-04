Putin mocks Europe's drone panic: "OK, I won't do it any more"

HQ

Drone sightings in Europe have dominated the headlines in recent days. Many fingers, one way or another, have pointed to Russia as the mind behind them, but Russia hasn't commented much about them... Until now. Now, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed European concerns over these suspected Russian drone incursions, joking that he would "stop sending them." Speaking at the The Valdai Discussion Club, held in Sochi, he mocked reports of Russian drones spotted across northern Europe. "I won't do it any more. I won't go to France, Denmark or Copenhagen anymore. Where else do they fly?" Then, he added: "If we speak seriously, we do not have drones which can reach Lisbon." What do you think about his latest comments? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!