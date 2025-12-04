Putin heads to Delhi for talks with Modi

HQ

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, marking his first trip to India since before the Ukraine war and a moment Moscow hopes will signal a return to normal diplomatic engagement.

The visit comes at a politically sensitive time for both countries. Russia is attempting to reduce its isolation after rejecting the latest US-backed peace proposal on Ukraine, while India is dealing with strained ties with Washington following President Donald Trump's tariffs and criticism over Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

The meeting underscores a long-standing relationship shaped by decades of defence cooperation and India's need to balance a powerful China on its northern borders. Despite Western pressure, Delhi has resisted public criticism of Moscow and continues to hedge between global powers.