Putin hails Elon Musk, drawing parallels to Soviet space pioneer

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Russia . Russian President Vladimir Putin recently shared his admiration for Elon Musk, likening him to Sergei Korolev, the Soviet engineer who spearheaded the USSR's early space achievements.

Speaking during a meeting about Russia's space ambitions and future endeavors, Putin referred to Musk's unwavering passion for Mars exploration, emphasizing that figures like him, driven by audacious and groundbreaking visions, are rare in history.

While acknowledging that Musk's aspirations might seem far-fetched today, Putin noted that such ideas often materialize over time. What do you think? Will Putin's vision for Russia's future in space will live up to the comparisons he's drawn?