Putin gains full control over Russia's internet

We just got the news that the Russian government will gain full authority to cut off the country's internet from the global network starting March 1, 2026.

Resolution 1667 grants the telecommunications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, unrestricted control over all internet traffic, effectively placing operators under the supervision of the FSB without any judicial oversight.

The new rules centralize management of the Russian web, known as Runet (a term that refers to Russia's internet), allowing Roskomnadzor to respond to alleged threats in consultation with the FSB and the media ministry.

The law legalizes censorship practices already used by Moscow, including blocking thousands of websites, throttling YouTube, restricting messaging apps like WhatsApp, and requiring Telegram creators to install government tracking software.

Expanded censorship and control

The government has also blocked roaming and SMS messages from abroad, while experimenting with temporary internet shutdowns in some regions under the pretext of drone or sabotage threats.

Many warn that the law drastically reduces freedom of information in Russia, targeting content deemed "extremist" by the Kremlin, including LGBT topics, NGOs like Greenpeace, and opposition figures.

Public concern is growing, especially among younger generations, with surveys showing that almost 40% of those born after 1990 use tools to bypass censorship, highlighting the emergence of informational "bubbles" and generational divides.