Putin floats halting gas supplies to Europe

President Vladimir Putin said Russia could halt gas supplies to Europe amid soaring energy prices triggered by the Iran conflict, though he stressed no decision had been taken. Speaking in Moscow, Putin said it might be more profitable to redirect exports to "markets that are opening up" rather than continue selling to the EU.

The warning comes as Brussels pushes to phase out Russian pipeline gas by 2027 and restrict new LNG contracts. Russia's share of EU gas imports has fallen sharply since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Norway, the United States and Algeria filling much of the gap.

Putin argued that rising prices were driven by the Middle East crisis and buyers willing to pay premiums, calling it "just business." As Europe cuts dependence, Moscow has increasingly pivoted energy exports toward China and other Asian markets...