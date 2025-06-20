Putin expresses concern over potential World War Three

HQ

The latest news on Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran . During a public appearance in St. Petersburg on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted he was worried about the growing potential for World War Three.

"It is disturbing. I am speaking without any irony, without any jokes. Of course, there is a lot of conflict potential, it is growing, and it is right under our noses, and it affects us directly," said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin brought up Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, the tensions between Israel and Iran, and expressed his worries regarding the situation surrounding nuclear sites in Iran, where Russian experts are constructing two new nuclear reactors for Iran.