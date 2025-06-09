Putin endorses new naval strategy to bolster maritime standing

HQ

The latest news on Russia . President Vladimir Putin has approved a new roadmap to reshape the Russian navy over the coming decades, Kremlin aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview published on Monday.

The strategy intends to rebuild Russia's maritime capabilities following several setbacks in recent conflicts. While details remain scarce, the announcement signals Moscow's intent to prioritize naval strength as part of its broader military ambitions.

"It is impossible to carry out such work without a longterm vision of the scenarios for the development of the situation in the oceans, the evolution of challenges and threats, and, of course, without defining the goals and objectives facing the Russian Navy," Patrushev said.