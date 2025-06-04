English
Putin doubts peace talks amid bridge attack accusations

The Russian president blames Ukraine's leadership for deadly incidents, casting doubt on upcoming negotiations.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has questioned on Wednesday the validity of renewed peace talks with Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of orchestrating fatal attacks on infrastructure inside Russia.

More specifically, Putin referred to the attacks on bridges. He characterised the Ukrainian leadership as increasingly reliant on tactics that target civilians, suggesting that any diplomatic pause would only allow more Western arms to reach Ukrainian forces.

