Putin doubts peace talks amid bridge attack accusations

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has questioned on Wednesday the validity of renewed peace talks with Ukraine after accusing Kyiv of orchestrating fatal attacks on infrastructure inside Russia.
More specifically, Putin referred to the attacks on bridges. He characterised the Ukrainian leadership as increasingly reliant on tactics that target civilians, suggesting that any diplomatic pause would only allow more Western arms to reach Ukrainian forces.