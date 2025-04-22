Putin declares willingness to engage in direct peace talks with Ukraine for first time in years

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In a surprising turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed on Monday direct peace talks with Ukraine, suggesting that Moscow is willing to engage in dialogue after years of standoff.

This marks the first official mention of bilateral discussions since the early days of the conflict. Volodymyr Zelensky has echoed his country's willingness to negotiate, focusing on halting attacks on civilian targets, a pressing issue that both sides continue to debate.

While recent ceasefire attempts have been marred by mutual accusations of violations, the international community, especially the US, remains hopeful for progress. As both leaders face mounting pressure, the outcome of upcoming talks in London may prove pivotal.