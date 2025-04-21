Putin declares end of Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The temporary truce during Easter has officially come to an end, with Russian President Vladimir Putin confirming the resumption of hostilities in Ukraine. You can read more about the ceasefire here.

Putin emphasized Russia's ongoing openness to peace proposals, signaling a willingness to explore diplomatic avenues. Despite this, both sides have accused each other of violations, with thousands of strikes exchanged during the ceasefire period.

While Moscow remains receptive to peace initiatives, it awaits a similar response from Kyiv. Washington has expressed support for extending the truce, with Zelensky reiterating Ukraine's readiness to halt strikes on civilian targets for a 30-day pause.