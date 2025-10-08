Putin claims Russia has taken around 5,000 km² in Ukraine this year The Russian president insists his forces hold the initiative.

HQ Speaking to senior commanders on his birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his troops have seized roughly 5,000 square kilometers of territory in Ukraine this year, describing the advance as proof that Russia maintains full control of the battlefield. "At this time, the Russian armed forces fully hold the strategic initiative," Putin told a meeting in northwestern Russia. "This year, we have liberated nearly 5,000 square km of territory (4,900) and 212 localities." Ukrainian forces, he said, "are retreating throughout the line of combat contact, despite attempts at fierce resistance." Ukraine, however, has dismissed the statement, arguing that Russia's offensives have failed to secure any major cities. What do you think about Putin's latest comments? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Saint Petersburg-Russia - 16.06.2022: President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin // Shutterstock