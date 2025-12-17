Putin calls European leaders "little pigs" and vows Russia will meet Ukraine war aims by force if needed

HQ

Vladimir Putin just escalated his rhetoric against Europe on Wednesday, calling its leaders "little pigs" and insisting Russia would achieve its territorial goals in Ukraine either through diplomacy or on the battlefield.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of Russia's defence ministry, the Russian president said the objectives of what Moscow terms its "special military operation" would be fulfilled "unconditionally". "If they do not want a substantive discussion," Putin said, "then Russia will liberate its historical lands on the battlefield."

Putin accused the previous United States administration of deliberately pushing the situation toward war, claiming Washington believed Russia could be rapidly weakened or even destroyed. He said European leaders had eagerly followed the United States lead, hoping to benefit from Russia's collapse.

90% of the most difficult issues resolved?

His remarks came despite United States officials suggesting that talks with Ukraine in Berlin had resolved roughly 90% of the most difficult issues, though major obstacles remain.

Putin has continued to demand that Ukraine cede remaining territory in the eastern Donbas, accept limits on its armed forces, bar western troops from its soil, and see western military support end, conditions Kyiv has firmly rejected.

The Russian leader also denied any intention to attack NATO territory, instead accusing the alliance of preparing for a possible military confrontation with Russia by 2030.