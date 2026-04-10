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Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire in Ukraine

The Kremlin proposes a 32-hour pause in fighting.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a 32-hour ceasefire in Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter weekend, ordering Russian forces to halt hostilities from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. The Kremlin said troops would remain ready to respond to any "provocations" during the pause.

The proposal follows a call earlier this week from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to suspend attacks on energy infrastructure during the holiday period.

Previous short-term ceasefires have had limited impact, with both sides accusing each other of violations. Broader US-led peace efforts have also stalled, leaving the conflict ongoing along a frontline stretching roughly 800 miles.

Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire in Ukraine
Putin // Shutterstock

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World newsRussiaUkraine


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