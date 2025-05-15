Putin and Trump to miss Istanbul peace talks

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Despite proposing the meeting, we now know that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Thursday's Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, and neither will United States President Donald Trump.
Instead, Moscow is sending senior officials, while Trump remains on tour in the Middle East. With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only willing to join if Putin appears, expectations for meaningful progress are now sharply diminished.