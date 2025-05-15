English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Putin and Trump to miss Istanbul peace talks

Both leaders opt out of key Ukraine-Russia meeting as hopes for major breakthrough fade.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Despite proposing the meeting, we now know that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend Thursday's Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, and neither will United States President Donald Trump.

Instead, Moscow is sending senior officials, while Trump remains on tour in the Middle East. With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only willing to join if Putin appears, expectations for meaningful progress are now sharply diminished.

Putin and Trump to miss Istanbul peace talks
Nottinghamshire, UK 01 Mar 2025 : Attitude of one British pan-European weekly newspaper towards Donald Trump talk with Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content