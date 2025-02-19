Putin and Trump could meet before March amid United States-Russia talks

HQ

Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump might meet before the end of February, but preparations for such a high-profile encounter will take time, according to Russian news agencies (via Reuters).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasised that recent talks between United States and Russian officials in Riyadh were a crucial step toward resolving the nearly three-year-long war in Ukraine, highlighting an agreement reached between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

While the meeting signals renewed diplomatic efforts, no Ukrainian or European Union representatives were involved, and Kyiv has reiterated its stance against any settlement reached without its direct participation. For now, it remains to be seen whether the proposed meeting will materialise and what impact it could have on the ongoing conflict.